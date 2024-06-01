VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 372,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VBI Vaccines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.61 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

