Vectors Research Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,008. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

