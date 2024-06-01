Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $18,902,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.63. 326,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.