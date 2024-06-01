Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Volume of $720,070.07

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Velas has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $720,070.07 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00052777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,595,970,376 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

