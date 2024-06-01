Ventum Financial Increases Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target to C$2.75

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ventum Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,090.00. Insiders bought a total of 450,658 shares of company stock worth $1,056,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.