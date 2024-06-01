Ventum Financial Increases Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Price Target to C$2.75

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ventum Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Jaguar Mining Stock Performance
Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.59.
Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Jaguar Mining
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Mining
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.