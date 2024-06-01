Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Vera Therapeutics worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 964.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERA. Raymond James upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at $113,156,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.99. 916,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,584. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

