Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.19 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. Verge has a market capitalization of $97.15 million and $6.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,742.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.65 or 0.00681480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00123340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00064632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00219221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00090377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.