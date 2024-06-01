Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $41.15. 38,917,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,823,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.