Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VET. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,029,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 397,495 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,826 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.38. 669,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

