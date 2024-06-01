Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Director Buys $653,071.32 in Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 54,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $653,071.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,291.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VSTS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vestis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

