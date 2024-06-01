VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 81,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,003. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
