VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 81,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,003. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,633,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,250,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 757,323 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,463,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

