VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $31.62 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $305.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.