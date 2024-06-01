Viking (NYSE:VIK) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Viking Trading Up 2.8 %

About Viking

Viking stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Viking has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

