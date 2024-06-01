Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.6% Higher

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $270.74 and last traded at $270.44. 1,228,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,262,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

