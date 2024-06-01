Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vistra by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

