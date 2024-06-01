Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.6 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

VIVEF opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

