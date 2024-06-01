Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.6 days.
Vivendi Stock Performance
VIVEF opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
About Vivendi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.