Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$3.15 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$240,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,088.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

