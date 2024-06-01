Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 30th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Volcon Price Performance
NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Volcon has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Volcon
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.