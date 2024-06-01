Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Boosted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 131.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,955 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $28,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 1,823,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,867. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 163.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNO

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.