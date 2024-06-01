Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IGD opened at $5.15 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
