Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Research analysts predict that Wag! Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,644.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,874.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,455 shares of company stock worth $589,968. Insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter worth $117,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PET. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

