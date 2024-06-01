Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $15.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

WALD opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at $224,278,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its position in Waldencast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after buying an additional 144,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 73.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

