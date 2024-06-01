Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCC opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

