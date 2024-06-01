Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.94.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.