Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the period. Waterstone Financial comprises 1.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 2.60% of Waterstone Financial worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 44,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $237.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.60. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

