Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Cut by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 5.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,386,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,286,395. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

