Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 6,134,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,825. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

