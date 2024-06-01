Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wingstop by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $368.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.