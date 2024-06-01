WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW) Stock Price Up 2.3%

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BATS:BTCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.96 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 68,535 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.34.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11.
The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
