WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.77

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.77 and traded as high as $51.96. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.79, with a volume of 322,964 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

