Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $339.44

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.44 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.37). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 342 ($4.37), with a volume of 895,565 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 322.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Worldwide Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.