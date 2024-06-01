Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0545 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $22.17 million and approximately $36,767.64 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0557102 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235,237.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

