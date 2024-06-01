Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

WH stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,783 shares of company stock valued at $15,020,243. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.