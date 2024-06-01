Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Xero Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

