Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Subir Dutt Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 832,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585,971 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Xometry by 6.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XMTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

