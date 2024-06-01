XYO Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, XYO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $104.60 million and approximately $871,493.19 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,743.41 or 1.00022835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00116259 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00777353 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $961,757.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.