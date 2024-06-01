yearn.finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.25 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,903.86 or 0.10184570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $229.76 million and $10.25 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,280 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

