YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 11,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 1,244,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

