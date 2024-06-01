YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 2,263,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,346,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

