Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVV. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$70.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$44.26 and a 12 month high of C$76.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.72. The stock has a market cap of C$18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

