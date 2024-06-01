Zacks Small Cap Comments on ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $299.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,171,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

