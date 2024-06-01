Zambesigold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.76 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $253.76 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

