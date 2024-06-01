Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price objective on the stock.
Zephyr Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON ZPHR opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.31. Zephyr Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07).
Zephyr Energy Company Profile
