Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON ZPHR opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.31. Zephyr Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

