Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $5.19 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZEPP opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $84.47 million for the quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

