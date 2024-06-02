10,644 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Alphatec by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 1,015,668 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alphatec by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,895. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $121,401.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 295,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.