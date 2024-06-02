108,710 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $580,727.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613,066 shares in the company, valued at $275,026,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,931,333 shares of company stock valued at $99,285,698. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

