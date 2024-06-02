11,252 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 710,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,759 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

