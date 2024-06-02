11,291 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $49,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 414,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 449,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

