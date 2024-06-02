11,570 Shares in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Condor Capital Management owned 0.13% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLAC. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the third quarter worth $438,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 87,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BLAC remained flat at $10.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

