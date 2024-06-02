121 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in NVR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in NVR by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,680.73 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7,696.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7,299.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.